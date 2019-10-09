Former Lincoln Coach Charged Criminally After Confronting Referee About Helmet to Helmet Hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Lincoln High School assistant football coach is now facing criminal charges after confronting a referee following a controversial hit during a game against West Des Moines Dowling last Friday.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Storm is facing one charge of first-degree harassment for the incident. He was booked into the Polk County Jail at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday.

During the second quarter of Friday's matchup between Dowling and Lincoln, Lincoln's quarterback was hit hard with helmet to helmet contact that may have been intentional. The quarterback is also Storm’s son.

The referee did not throw a penalty flag for targeting.

The criminal complaint in the case claims Storm left the sideline and threatened the head official, saying he was going to “f-----g kill him” due to the missed call. It also says Storm had to be “physically restrained from attacking the Head Official by other members of the coaching staff and he had to be escorted out of the Valley Football Stadium due to his aggressive behavior.”

According to the complaint, Storm apologized for his actions, which disrupted the game.

Storm resigned his coaching position and his attorney says he is trying to take responsibility.

“Mr. Storm is deeply embarrassed by the situation. He voluntarily resigned because he hopes this situation doesn’t become a distraction for his team,” said attorney Gary Dickey.

Storm also self-reported the incident to the Board of Education Examiners. The Des Moines Public Schools District says they are waiting to see what responsibility the referee and the Iowa High School Athletic Association is going to take in regard to a “dangerous missed call.”

Storm is expected to make his first appearance in jail court Wednesday morning.