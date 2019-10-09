× Police Chase Involving Stolen Car Ends in Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who led officers on a chase through the metro in a stolen car Tuesday night is in custody after he crashed into another car, seriously injuring the driver.

Des Moines police say it all started in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. An officer tried to stop a vehicle for going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle refused to stop and ended up going south on 31st Street from University.

Police say he ran a red light at 31st at the I-235 eastbound exit and collided with another car. Medics took the driver of that vehicle to the hospital with multiple serious broken bone injuries.

The suspect and his female passenger both received minor injuries in the crash.

Police say the stolen vehicle is the same vehicle reported to be involved in an earlier drive-by shooting. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet but police say he is facing multiple charges.