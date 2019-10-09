Police Investigating Possible Human Remains Found in Woods Near Former DICO Site

Posted 10:36 am, October 9, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating a heavily wooded area near the former DICO site after discovering what are believed to be human remains.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers received a tip around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday about a possible deceased person near SW 16th and MLK. Because it was getting dark officers secured the area and waited until daylight Wednesday to complete a search.

After discovering a potential crime scene in the area, police began a forensic excavation where they found remains that are believed to be human.

Police are treating the wooded area as a potential crime scene.

More information is expected to be released later on Wednesday.

