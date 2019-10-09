× Police: Three Arrested After Multiple Guns, Ammunition Stolen in Monday Burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made three arrests after several guns were taken in a burglary Monday afternoon.

Des Moines Police say officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Merle Hay Road around 4:10 p.m. Monday on a report of a burglary in progress. The resident of the home was elsewhere but had received an alert from his security system and was able to view video of three people who broke into his home and were stealing multiple guns and ammunition.

The suspects fled the home before officers arrived but the surveillance video captured images of the suspects and their vehicle.

A vehicle matching the description was pulled over Tuesday morning around 11:15. Several people were taken into custody and questioned. Police say search warrants were executed at properties in the 1500 block of 10th Street and the 3100 block of Kingman Blvd., where multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition were recovered.

Police have arrested 36-year-old Sharneilicole Mure and 38-year-old Domonic Cooper, who each face one count of third-degree burglary. Also arrested was 37-year-old Marandon Mure, who is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

The investigation into the case continues and police expect to release more information later.