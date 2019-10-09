Vice President Pence Urges Iowans to ‘Turn Up the Heat’ on USMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Vice President Mike Pence returned to Iowa with a familiar message: Democrats in Congress need to pass the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Its the same message Pence has pushed on his two most recent trips to Iowa. On Wednesday Pence called on Iowans to push Iowa's three congressional Democrats to vote for the trade deal with America's neighbors to the North and South. Pence specifically called out US Representatives Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer and Dave Loebsack. He told Iowans to call their offices and push them to push Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to bring the USMCA up for a vote in the House.

Pence told the crowd that it has been 300 days since the leaders from all three nations agreed to the updated version of the former NAFTA trade deal signed by President Bill Clinton in the early 90's.