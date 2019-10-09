Vice President Pence Visits Iowa to Speak About USMCA Trade Agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa – Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Manning Agriculture in Waukee Wednesday to speak at a trade policy event.

The event is part of the America First Policies series called USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers.

Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill said if Congress passes the agreement it will help Iowa farmers.

“We sell about $6.6 billion of goods to both Canada and Mexico. Thirty-six percent of that, $2.3 billion, is agricultural goods. It is very important to have trading opportunities with our closest neighbors, Mexico and Canada,” Hill said.

The proposed United States Mexico Canada trade agreement claims to be a modernized trade system between the three countries.

Boyer Farms Owner James Boyer said he would like to see Congress pass the trade agreement.

“Anytime that we can facilitate open trade between our trading partners, especially agriculture products is positive for US agriculture for Iowa farmers,” Boyer said.

Pence visited Iowa in July and spoke about the USMCA.

“According to the International Trade Commission, the USMCA is actually going to add more than 175,000 jobs to our economy once it goes into effect,” Pence said.

Following Pence’s visit to Manning Agriculture, he will attend a fundraising event for Senator Joni Ernst.