Another Trial Delay Requested by Man Charged with Mollie Tibbetts' Murder

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Another trial continuance is being requested by the attorneys for the man charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder.

A motion to continue Cristhian Rivera’s murder trial was filed Wednesday. Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student.

Tibbetts disappeared while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18, 2018. Her body was found concealed in a cornfield just over a month later after investigators say Rivera led them there.

Rivera’s attorneys say they need more time for expert witnesses to examine the results of recently released forensic testing on some of the evidence. They were only given access to it on Oct. 4th and the motion claims, “The results of this forensic testing are critical to the defense of Mr. Bahena Rivera.”

This is the second delay requested by Rivera’s attorneys. His trial had been originally scheduled for Sept. 3rd but has been pushed to Nov. 12th.

A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.