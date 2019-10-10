Behind the Scenes of Vice President’s Iowa Visit

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Channel 13's Erin Kiernan and photojournalist Randy Schumacher were promised exclusive access to Vice President Mike Pence during his Iowa visit on Wednesday. However, often times thing don't go as planned, especially when covering the second most important leader in U.S. government. See what a day in the life is like for journalists behind the scenes.
