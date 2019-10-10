× Des Moines Police Investigating Shooting Death on North Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting on the north side of Des Moines.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 1600 block of 9th Street around 1:30 pm on Thursday on a report of shots fired. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the front door of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are interviewing multiple witnesses.