Dog Rescued from Burning Home on Des Moines’ Southeast Side

Posted 11:45 am, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, October 10, 2019

Fire at 5409 SE 28th St. in Des Moines on Oct. 10, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called to a home on Des Moines’ southeast side Thursday morning after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the roof of a house.

Fire crews were called to 5409 SE 28th St. just before 11:00 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from a home. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials say they believe the fire started from a mechanical issue in the home’s attic.

The residents were not home but Animal Control did rescue a dog.

Google Map for coordinates 41.535769 by -93.562093.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.