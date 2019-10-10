× Dog Rescued from Burning Home on Des Moines’ Southeast Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called to a home on Des Moines’ southeast side Thursday morning after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the roof of a house.

Fire crews were called to 5409 SE 28th St. just before 11:00 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from a home. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials say they believe the fire started from a mechanical issue in the home’s attic.

The residents were not home but Animal Control did rescue a dog.