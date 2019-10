Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY -- After helping Dowling win another state championship, Jack Koerner had a decision to make: play FCS football, or take a walk-on offer from his dream school, Iowa.

Koerner chose the latter, and now he's making the most of the opportunities given to him, as a starter for a Hawkeye defense that's stepped up this season.

John Sears has more from Iowa City.