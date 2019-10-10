× Pre-Trial Conference for Illinois Woman Charged in Ankeny Human Trafficking Case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois woman charged with human trafficking in Ankeny will be back in Polk County court Thursday.

Brittany Walters, 25, was arrested back in July after a newspaper carrier found and helped one of her victims.

Walters is charged with two counts of pimping and two counts of human trafficking.

Investigators say she set up times, dates, and locations for men to meet with the victims and pay for sex. She allegedly transported four women across state lines for sex at the Quality Inn in Ankeny.

Walter’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Thursday morning.

She is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 11th.