Rep. Axne Holding Roundtable Discussions on Expanding Rural Broadband Access

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Rep. Cindy Axne will be in Warren and Madison counties Thursday morning to host roundtable discussions on broadband access.

Rural internet access remains a big problem in Iowa. Axne will be joined by Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to hear from residents about the struggles they face with limited access.

The issue is so bad in Winterset, businesses are encouraged to stick decals on their windows so students know they can come in and use wi-fi to finish their schoolwork if they don’t have the internet at home.

The event in Indianola is at 9:15 a.m. at the Warren County Economic Development Corp. at 111 N. Buxton Street. Winterset’s event is at the Iowa State Extension office at 117 John Wayne Drive at 11:00 a.m.