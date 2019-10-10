US Fish and Wildlife Expanding Hunting Grounds at Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa-The US Fish and Wildlife Service has announced opening a huge amount of refuge to be used as hunting ground.

Secretary Bernhardt kicked off this year‘s hunting season with the news that 1.4 million acres of federal land would be open for new or expanded hunting and fishing opportunities,” said Margaret Everson, Deputy Director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. “This is the largest announcement ever of new and expanded opportunities for hunting and fishing in our history.”

Everson said the expansion has been going for three years now.

“Two years ago, we expanded by 100,000 acres, last year we did 251,000 new expanded acres, this year we identified 1.4 million new expanded areas across our refuge system,” said Everson.

The announcement will also mean more ground for hunters in central Iowa. Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge has around five thousand acres open to hunting. Now a new piece of ground over 300 acres will be added for hunting.

“Today’s announcement is exciting and that is another place where folks can go out and have those opportunities to hunt,” said Kayla Lyon, Director of the Iowa DNR.

“We’re so grateful for Secretary Bernhart’s leadership, in opening up to the public lands, that the public paid for, to the tune of 1.4 million acres,” said Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited. Those acres are now available for hunters and anglers to bring their families out, and enjoy.”