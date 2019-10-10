× Warren County Legislator Arrested for Drunk Driving

IOWA — State Representative Scott Ourth, a Democrat representing much of Warren County in the Iowa Legislature, is facing an OWI 1st offense charge after his arrest on Saturday in Cherokee County.

According to an arrest report, Ourth was stopped by a Cherokee police officer around 9:30 pm for driving without his headlights on. The arresting officer said Ourth had a strong smell of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level to be .182%. That is more than twice the legal limit.

This is not Ourth’s first drunk-driving arrest. Online court records show he was arrested for OWI 2nd offense in Wapello County in 2000. He was sentenced to seven days in jail after pleading guilty.

Under Iowa law, OWI offenses are measured by the most recent 12 years. With Ourth’s most recent offense occuring 19 years after his previous arrest he is only facing a charge of OWI 1st offense.

Ourth has served in the Iowa House since 2013.