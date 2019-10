Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa -- One person was killed and a van full of college students and staff injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 63 in Wapello County. The Iowa State Patrol said a vehicle pulled out in front of a large passenger van from Central College. A man in that vehicle died in the crash. The seven people in the van were transported to local hospitals but they are expected to be OK.

The names of those involved have not been released.