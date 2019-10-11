× 31 Year Veteran of Des Moines Police Department Loses Battle with Cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime officer and leader on the force.

Captain Paul Stout passed away on Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Stout joined the DMPD in 1988, rising to the rank of Captain in 2012.

The department announced his passing with this message on Facebook: