31 Year Veteran of Des Moines Police Department Loses Battle with Cancer
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime officer and leader on the force.
Captain Paul Stout passed away on Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Stout joined the DMPD in 1988, rising to the rank of Captain in 2012.
The department announced his passing with this message on Facebook:
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the recent passing of Captain Paul Stout. Captain Stout, a member of the DMPD family for 31 years, has been battling a rare form of cancer for several years. Despite his strength and courage throughout, he succumbed to this illness last evening.
Captain Stout began his career with DMPD in 1988. He worked in every Division of our organization, including the Patrol Section, Tactical Unit, Gang Unit, Crimes Against Persons Section, and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit. In some of these assignments he was a line officer. Others, a supervisor. In all, he was a respected leader and valued team member.
Captain Stout first promoted in 1999 to the rank of Sergeant. He earned the advancement to the commander level, first in 2007 with a promotion to Lieutenant, and on to Captain in 2012. Captain Stouts final assignment was to the Academy, where he has been imparting his knowledge, skills, and vast experience to the police officers that will serve this community for decades to come.
In addition to his police service, Captain Stout was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country for many years, and earning a Bronze Star during an overseas combat deployment.
Captain Stouts legacy is one of integrity, character, leadership, and friendship. A respected and loved family man, we ask that you join us as we support Captain Stouts family during this difficult time.”