× Carson King Presenting $3 Million Check to Children’s Hospital Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Carson King’s whirlwind journey from a guy with a funny sign on ESPN’s College GameDay to a celebrated multi-million-dollar fundraiser will come to a satisfying conclusion Friday in Iowa City.

King, an Iowa State fan, will present a check for $3 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital at 4:30 p.m.

The fundraiser began on Sept. 14th as a joke. King held up a sign during ESPN’s College GameDay visit to Ames for the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game asking for beer money. It read, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” and listed his Venmo account.

After hundreds of dollars poured in to his account, King decided to donate the money to the children’s hospital at the University of Iowa. His efforts went viral and Venmo and Busch Beer pledged to match the donations he received in his account through the end of September.

By the end of the month, including the matching gifts, King had raised $2,959,336. The total was so close to $3 million that West Des Moines-based Doll Distributing, the local distributor for Busch Light decided to make up the difference. The company says 13 different distributors from across the state chipped in to reach the final tally of $3 million.

Carson even attended a University of Iowa football game on Sept. 28th, where he was able to participate in “The Wave” to the patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

King says he was overwhelmed by the generosity and support from people around the state and the country.