Des Moines Christian Wins Big Game; Football Friday Highlights

URBANDALE -- The Football Friday Big Game for week seven goes to Des Moines Christian, 38-13 winners over PCM.
The Lions overcame a sloppy start to score five touchdowns in the game. Jackson Waring threw two touchdowns and added two rushing scores, while wideout Seth Juhl posted a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.
Christian moves to 7-0 with the win, and all but wraps up Class 2A's District 8.
Elsewhere in central Iowa, Roosevelt knocked off Marshalltown, 31-15, in Class 4A. In 3A, Dallas Center-Grimes handles Boone 30-6, while Norwalk tops Bondurant-Farrar 24-3