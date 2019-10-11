Des Moines Police Looking For Possible Serial Bank Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are looking for a suspect in a Friday morning bank robbery who may be responsible for another robbery last week.

Police say a black man in his 50's wearing eyeglasses and a surgical mask demanded money from a teller at the First American Bank in the 4700 block of SW 9th Street around 10:15 on Friday morning. The man did not show a weapon but indicated he had one. He left from the bank on foot.

Police say the description of the suspect matches the suspect in the robbery of the Banker's Trust on East Euclid last weekend.