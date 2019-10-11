× Des Moines Skate Park Surpasses $6.3M Fundraising Goal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County leaders on Friday announced some exciting news regarding the future of the Lauridsen Skatepark.

City and county leaders announced they have hit their fundraising goal to build the new skate park in Des Moines.

The project needed $6.3 million to get all the features and it ended up with $6.5 million.

The Lauridsen Skatepark will be the largest in the country, with 88,000 square feet of skateable terrain. That is bigger than originally planned, which meant the price tag also grew.

The project is set to be completed sometime in 2020.