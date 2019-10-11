Iowa National Guard and Community Send Off 60 Soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- The Iowa National Guard honored 60 soldiers Friday at send-off ceremony.

The Boone-based Company C, 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, and finish their training before heading overseas in the Middle East.

Lt. Danielle Hadaway said this is the first time she will be deployed.

“It’s the experience of it and just all of the build up, all of the training that we’ve done through the last few years. This will be a combating event getting ready to do our real job,” Hadaway said.

Hadaway’s mother, Connie Benton, said she is worried about what’s to come this next year.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about the unknown, but I know that they’ve trained her hard and they are there to do a mission and I support that,” Benton said.

According to the Iowa National Guard, the unit’s mission is to provide air movement and air assault operations to support combat operations.

The soldier’s will be a part of the U.S. Central Command, which includes the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, Afghanistan, Iraq and more countries.

Aircraft Mechanic Spc. Taylor Miller said this is his second time being deployed to the Middle East. “It’s just another day, I guess. I don’t see it as any other besides leaving again,” Miller said.

Hadaway said she is grateful for all the community support.

“It’s really heartwarming knowing how much support we have for all of us. It’s really nice to know that everyone back home will be here thinking about us and wishing us the best while we’re gone,” Hadaway said.

The unit will deploy by the end of October to Texas. The soldiers will travel to the Middle East in December.