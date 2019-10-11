Iowa Organization Working to Improve Workplace Culture for LGBTQ Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments that will eventually decide if current laws protect people in the LGBTQ community against discrimination in the workplace.

The justices will eventually decide if the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to sexual orientation and transgender status.

While that case is being considered, others are trying to improve the culture in the workplace for gay, lesbian and transgender people.

One Iowa is hosting the Central Iowa LGBTQ Workplace Culture Summit next week and a portion of it will be devoted to helping employers develop policies for transgender employees. The summit is Oct. 15 at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

Courtney Reyes, the assistant executive director of One Iowa, and Shea Daniels, the founder of the Transition Forward Project, join Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to discuss these issues and the upcoming summit.