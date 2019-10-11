× Large Police Presence at Home on Des Moines’ North Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – There’s a large police presence at a home on Des Moines’ north side.

Police were called to the 4100 block of 8th Place shortly after 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department could not immediately confirm the nature of the situation but did advise media to stay back because a resident inside has firearms.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.