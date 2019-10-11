Plummeting Temperatures Prompt Overnight Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 10:00 p.m. Friday and last until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Temperatures across central Iowa will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees by Saturday morning, which is the first freeze of the season.

Along with sub-freezing temperatures, central Iowa will also have to deal with a strong west wind at 15-25 mph. This strong wind will make it feel like the mid-teens to mid-20s. Be sure to bring in or at least cover any sensitive plants that would otherwise perish in the freezing temperatures.

This first freeze is about average for central Iowa. On average NW quarter of the state sees its first freeze between Oct 11-17, while the SE quarter of the state usually experiences the first freeze between Oct 18-24. So, October 11-12 is just slightly early for some parts of the state.

Thankfully, this will be the only night with sub-freezing temperatures. However, this will make Friday night football weather less than ideal. Make sure to bundle up in your typical winter weather clothing.