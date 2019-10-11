× Police: Former Kum & Go Worker Stole More Than $32K in Merchandise

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Kum & Go employee has been arrested after police say he admitted to taking or giving to friends merchandise worth more than $32,000.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, 19-year-old Theo Melton-Clardy was employed at the Kum and Go store at 6304 SW 9th St. in Des Moines between March 13th and August 7th of 2019. After Melton-Clardy was terminated, the company’s loss prevention office determined he had taken items worth $32, 643 without paying for them, gave items to friends, and gave unauthorized discounts to random customers.

The complaint says there is video of some of the incidents and Melton-Clardy also admitted to taking the items and provided a written confession.

An arrest warrant was issued back in August and Melton-Clardy was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night. He is being held on a bond of $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 21.