Police: Former Kum & Go Worker Stole More Than $32K in Merchandise

Posted 6:43 am, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, October 11, 2019

Theo Melton-Clardy (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A former Kum & Go employee has been arrested after police say he admitted to taking or giving to friends merchandise worth more than $32,000.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, 19-year-old Theo Melton-Clardy was employed at the Kum and Go store at 6304 SW 9th St. in Des Moines between March 13th and August 7th of 2019. After Melton-Clardy was terminated, the company’s loss prevention office determined he had taken items worth $32, 643 without paying for them, gave items to friends, and gave unauthorized discounts to random customers.

The complaint says there is video of some of the incidents and Melton-Clardy also admitted to taking the items and provided a written confession.

An arrest warrant was issued back in August and Melton-Clardy was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night. He is being held on a bond of $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 21.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.