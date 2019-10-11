Schools Across Iowa Celebrate Local Food Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- State leaders came together Friday morning to provide elementary students with a locally grown breakfast. It was all part of Iowa Local Food Day.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig spent the morning at Cornell Elementary School. The kids had apple muffins, hard boiled eggs, yogurt and juice, all made from local ingredients.

The schools used the event as an educational opportunity, posting signs that showed how far the food traveled before being put on their trays. Naig said the event is not only for the students, but also local farmers.

“You can hear the students commenting about how good the food is or how fresh it is or how good it looks. And I think that`s something that serves both sides of that. The market for our farmers but also a nutritious, fresh produce and food for those students,” said Naig.

There were 158 schools that participated in Local Food Day across the state.