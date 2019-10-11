Winterset Covered Bridge Festival Goes On Even in the Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa — The year 2019 marks the 50th year for the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival.

“For 50th we’ve done a documentary so people might want to take in the Iowa Theater and watch a documentary it’s 45 minutes long all about 50 years of the covered bridge,” said Heather Riley, Director of the Winterset Chamber of Commerce.

This year will also see a ribbon cutting on the newly rebuilt Cedar Bridge. The structure was burned in an arson fire in 2017, for the second time.

“I would say the day after Cedar Bridge burned we got together some community leaders decide if we want to Cedar Ridge back,” said Riley. “We took donations from a dollar to ten dollars, we have $10,000 we have tens of thousands of dollars in donations, and the State of Iowa is very generous to so now we have Cedar Bridge back and we’re gonna celebrate that this weekend.”

The weekend will also see a new exhibit open at the Iowa Quilt Museum.

“We just opened this exhibit called a Fons and Porter Homecoming it honors the quilting duo Mary Ann Fons and Liz Porter,” said Megan Barrett, Director of the Iowa Quilt Museum. “They’re a legend in the quilting industry and they started everything here in little old Winterset.

Events will take place on the town square. Also on the weekend will see tractor rides, with some 50 tractors leaving Friday and Saturday mornings from the Madison County Fairgrounds. The ride goes on even in cold weather.

“That’s why the turnouts pretty good this year because harvest is delayed because of the rain,” said Curtis Saveraid, organizer of the rides. “My Dad started this 18 years ago he passed away right before the 10th year we just kept doing it with my family and I.“

For more information on the Covered Bridge Festival, click here.