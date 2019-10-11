MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- There was something different in the air for Week 7 of Football Friday. Channel 13 photojournalist Sam Lozada took us to Montezuma where it was frigid, windy and cold.
WIRED: Frigid Football Friday
-
WIRED: Collins-Maxwell Runs The Ball
-
Greene County Brings the Play-Doh to Football Friday
-
‘Wired’ Returns To Football Friday
-
WIRED: Close Connection Of Coaches In Newton
-
WIRED: Ames Chain Gang Is Family Affair
-
-
WIRED: Ankeny-Centennial Rivalry Gets Extra Juice
-
Ankeny Knocks off Roosevelt 28-14 in Big Game
-
Football Friday: Roosevelt, Centennial, Fort Dodge All Roll
-
Hawkeyes Tackle Media Day
-
Valley High School Stops Voluntary Chapel With Football Players
-
-
MSTM Students Step Up, Save Football Season
-
Martensdale St. Marys Wins Season Opener
-
Murphy’s Law: Don’t Turn Off the Friday Night Lights