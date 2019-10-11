High School Football Scores

WIRED: Frigid Football Friday

Posted 11:05 pm, October 11, 2019, by

MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- There was something different in the air for Week 7 of Football Friday. Channel 13 photojournalist Sam Lozada took us to Montezuma where it was frigid, windy and cold.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.