Update: Fort Dodge Police Identify Homicide Victim, Shooting Suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Fort Dodge and a suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

Mohammed Yaqoub, 28, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was shot and killed in Fort Dodge Friday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of A Street West and found Yaqoub suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Yaqoub received medical treatment at the scene but died from his injuries.

From the ensuing investigation, police determined Yaqoub and two other individuals arranged to meet prior to the shooting for a narcotics transaction. Police have arrested one person involved and are looking for another.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and is charged with aiding and abetting robbery in the first degree. Police are still looking for 19-year-old Fort Dodge resident Damion Chavez, who is wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Chavez is 5’11” and weighs about 185 pounds. Police said Chavez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Chavez.