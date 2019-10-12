Hawkeyes Lose Close Game to Penn State 17-12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The #17 Iowa Hawkeyes struggled on offense against #10 Penn State, losing a close game 17-12.

Iowa's first touchdown came with 2:31 left in the game. Nate Stanley connected with Brandon Smith for an exceptional 33-yard touchdown play.

Stanley completed 25 of 43 passes for 286 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

Smith was Iowa's leading receiver with seven receptions for 86 yards. Ihmir Smith-Marsette totaled 72 yards on five catches.

The Hawkeyes didn't get much going on the ground. Tyler Goodson led Iowa with 35 yards rushing.

This is Iowa's second straight loss against a top-20 team. The Hawkeyes are now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Penn State stays undefeated at 6-0.

Iowa plays at home next Saturday against Purdue. Fans can watch that game on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.