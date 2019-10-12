× Iowa State Pulls Away for 38-14 Win Over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Iowa State earned a solid road win over West Virginia on Saturday, defeating the Mountaineers 38-14.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, but Iowa State held West Virginia scoreless and put up 24 points in the second half.

Iowa State got a breakout performance from freshman running back Breece Hall. He rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Purdy completed 19 of 30 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. La’Michael Pettway caught eight passes for 81 yards.

Iowa State is now 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 12. West Virginia goes to 3-3 overall.

The Cyclones are 8-0 in the month of October since 2017. The only other school that is perfect during that same time is Alabama.

Iowa State is on the road again next Saturday at Texas Tech. That game kicks off at 11 a.m. on FS1.