MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa -- A Melcher-Dallas woman is recovering in the burn unit of an Iowa City hospital after she got trapped in her burning home.

Fire crews said it happened around noon on Friday. Crews found Amanda Lewis when they broke down the door to get inside. Lewis was airlifted to a hospital.

The house is a total loss. The Melcher-Dallas Fire Department said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Lewis and her family.