Update: Missing Person in Johnston Back Home Safe

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Update: Shaylea Henderson has returned home safely to her family, authorities said.

Original: The Johnston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Shaylea Henderson voluntarily left her residence in Johnston on Oct. 11 around 3 p.m. and was last heard from at 8:30 p.m.

Shaylea was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and blue tennis shoes. She is 5’5″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have information on her location, contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.