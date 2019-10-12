Update: Missing Person in Johnston Back Home Safe

Posted 5:40 pm, October 12, 2019, by

Shaylea Henderson (WHO-HD)

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Update: Shaylea Henderson has returned home safely to her family, authorities said.

Original: The Johnston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Shaylea Henderson voluntarily left her residence in Johnston on Oct. 11 around 3 p.m. and was last heard from at 8:30 p.m.

Shaylea was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and blue tennis shoes. She is 5’5″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have information on her location, contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.