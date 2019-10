× Man Wounded in Shooting on Des Moines’ North Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is expected to be OK after someone shot him on the north side of Des Moines Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near 1st Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police said the man was shot in the lower leg and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He is expected to be OK. His name has not been released.

Police have not announced any suspects in the case.