Trial of Man Charged with Mollie Tibbetts' Murder Pushed to February

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A judge has agreed to push back the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

The attorney’s for Cristhian Rivera asked the judge to delay the trial on Wednesday in order to examine recent results from forensic testing. His trial is now set for Feb. 4, 2020.

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student.

Tibbetts disappeared while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. Her body was found concealed in a cornfield just over a month later after investigators say Rivera led them there.