Charity Bowl Honors the Inspirational Life of Kenzy Larson

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Childhood cancer may have taken the life of Kenzy Larson, but her fight is inspiring friends and family to remember her forever.

"Kenzy will never be forgotten is what we want to remember. I will never let anyone forget, and she has helped so many people and touched so many lives that I want to pay it forward to keep her memory going,” said Rodney Larson, Kenzy’s father.

The first annual Kenzy Larson Charity Bowl took place at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines Sunday morning. The 17-year-old battled cancer for nine years before passing away a little over a month ago.

Her father said many of her birthdays were held at bowling alleys and it was a place the Altoona teenager loved to be. Hundreds donated money for raffle prizes and silent auctions and competed in a bowling tournament. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the Tori`s Angels foundation, which helps Iowa families of children battling a life-threatening illness.

'It`s just so awesome for us to see the support. We also look at it as a tool to get our word out to other families as well. Kenzy was so good at doing that and promoting,” said Jackie Wicks of Tori's Angels.

"That was what Kenzy wanted as far as Tori’s Angels being the first one. Pay it forward. They helped out our family a lot with different bills and what not so I know it would mean a lot to her to pay it forward," said Rodney Larson.

A similar event to raise money for Kenzy's medical bills last year raised over $13,000 for the Larson family. Monday would have been Kenzy`s 18th birthday.