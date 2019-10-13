John and Keith go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: Football Forfeit, Brocktober, Yellow Hawkeyes, Bohannon
-
FACEOFF: ISU Season Tix, SEC Football, IHSAA, Iowa Cubs
-
Jordan Bohannon Wants to Play Senior Season Now
-
FACEOFF: Cyclone Basketball Overseas, ISU Selling Out, Hawkeyes Have a Punter, Knoxville Nationals
-
FACEOFF: ISU Expansion, USL Soccer, Roosevelt Football, Nebraska Shaky Start
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Lose their Mojo, Cyclones Rough up TCU
-
-
FACEOFF: RVTV Produced Another Classic CyHawk Week
-
FACEOFF: IHSAA Good Deed, Born to UNI, Harbaugh Whining, Southside Starter, 25 Year Old T-Shirt
-
FACEOFF: Carson King Tops 3 Million, Mustache and Mullets, Colin’s Flo
-
FACEOFF: Lightning Strike, Kawhi, Coco, and Joey Jaws Wins Again
-
FACEOFF: RVTV is Ready for Another Crazy CyHawk Week
-
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Roll in Week 1, the Good and the Bad
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Deserved to Win, Cyclones Let One Slip Away
-
FACEOFF: Band-Exit Gate, Maddon Out, Ash fired, Carson King Countdown