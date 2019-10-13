Hawkeyes Fall in AP Top 25, Cyclones Just Outside
IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to drop in the AP Top 25 after a second-straight loss. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones are on the brink of entering the rankings after two straight wins.
Iowa (4-2) came in at no. 23 in the latest rankings, down six spots from last week. The Hawkeyes lost a close game to Penn State 17-12 on Saturday. Penn State moved up to no. 7 in the rankings after improving to a perfect 6-0 on the season. It is now two weeks in a row Iowa has lost to a ranked opponent, after also getting beat on the road at Michigan.
Iowa plays at home next Saturday against Purdue. Fans can watch that game at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Iowa State (4-2) received 36 votes in this week’s poll, placing them just outside the top 25 at no. 27. Iowa State earned a solid road win over West Virginia on Saturday, defeating the Mountaineers 38-14.
The Cyclones have not been ranked since the first game of the season when they were no. 21.
Iowa State plays on the road next Saturday at Texas Tech. That game kicks off at 11 a.m. on FS1.
Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:
1 Alabama
2 LSU
3 Clemson
3 Ohio State
5 Oklahoma
6 Wisconsin
7 Penn State
8 Notre Dame
9 Florida
10 Georgia
11 Auburn
12 Oregon
13 Utah
14 Boise State
15 Texas
16 Michigan
17 Arizona State
18 Baylor
19 SMU
20 Minnesota
21 Cincinnati
22 Missouri
23 Iowa
24 Appalachian State
25 Washington