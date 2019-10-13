× Hawkeyes Fall in AP Top 25, Cyclones Just Outside

IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to drop in the AP Top 25 after a second-straight loss. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones are on the brink of entering the rankings after two straight wins.

Iowa (4-2) came in at no. 23 in the latest rankings, down six spots from last week. The Hawkeyes lost a close game to Penn State 17-12 on Saturday. Penn State moved up to no. 7 in the rankings after improving to a perfect 6-0 on the season. It is now two weeks in a row Iowa has lost to a ranked opponent, after also getting beat on the road at Michigan.

Iowa plays at home next Saturday against Purdue. Fans can watch that game at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Iowa State (4-2) received 36 votes in this week’s poll, placing them just outside the top 25 at no. 27. Iowa State earned a solid road win over West Virginia on Saturday, defeating the Mountaineers 38-14.

The Cyclones have not been ranked since the first game of the season when they were no. 21.

Iowa State plays on the road next Saturday at Texas Tech. That game kicks off at 11 a.m. on FS1.

Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:

1 Alabama

2 LSU

3 Clemson

3 Ohio State

5 Oklahoma

6 Wisconsin

7 Penn State

8 Notre Dame

9 Florida

10 Georgia

11 Auburn

12 Oregon

13 Utah

14 Boise State

15 Texas

16 Michigan

17 Arizona State

18 Baylor

19 SMU

20 Minnesota

21 Cincinnati

22 Missouri

23 Iowa

24 Appalachian State

25 Washington