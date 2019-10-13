× Insiders 10/13/19: Iowans’ Financial Struggles, Iowa Middle School’s Prestigious Honor, Faith and Politics

DES MOINES, Iowa — United Way of Central Iowa works with those struggling financially. Elisabeth Buck, the organization’s president, discusses the unmet needs Iowans have that she wants politicians to realize.

Winterset Middle School has been a place with a little more pride lately. The U.S. Department of Education named that school one of four in the state as a National Blue Ribbon School for overall academic progress.

Wendy Sawyer, the now retired principal at Winterset Middle School, said the success came from trying to treat students the same but realizing that some may not get the meals, attention or stable living environment like others do.

Sawyer has some advice for presidential candidates on education.

If you are a person of faith, you know you should give to your place of worship, volunteer and read scripture. But a pastor who became an author also wants you to remember your spiritual responsibility to your health. David Bush is the author of the upcoming book “The Body Gospel.”

The Quick Six is mixing religion and politics. Bush discusses how faith relates to politics, marriage and money.