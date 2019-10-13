× Iowa Teacher Resigns After Making ‘Sniper Rifle’ Comment About Greta Thunberg Visit

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo West High School teacher has resigned from his position following outcry about a social media post he made about 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg was in Iowa City earlier this month to join students and activists for a climate strike at the University of Iowa. On a Facebook post about the event, Waterloo West High School teacher Matt Baish posted a comment saying, “Don’t have my sniper rifle.”

The district put Baish on leave and said their social media policy tells staff not to make comments that include threats of violence or bodily harm. He resigned last Friday.

The district said they are now focusing on making sure they can fill his position.