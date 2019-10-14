Carson King Honored with Bobblehead, Portion of Sales Being Donated to Children’s Hospital

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Monday marks one month since Carson King stood behind the anchors of ESPN’s College GameDay in Ames with a sign asking for beer money.

Friday, he delivered a $3 million check to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after he got way more than he needed for a case of beer.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has now unveiled a Carson King bobblehead. The museum, working with King, will sell the bobbleheads for $25 each. Five dollars of each sale is going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

King said, “It’s amazing that a regular guy wanting to do something nice can spark a movement of generosity. To be honored with a bobble head that will continue to help raise money for worthy projects is enough to leave a guy speechless.”

The bobbleheads will be shipped out to buyers in January.

