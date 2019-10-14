× City Council Considering Plans for $30M Expansion of Cownie Soccer Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is considering plans to expand the Cownie Soccer Complex.

The facility on the southeast side of Des Moines was built 21 years ago and houses 12 soccer fields. But with the continued popularity of the sport, the city is looking at plans to double the size of the complex by adding a second set of 12 fields to the south.

The new fields would include locker rooms, improved lighting and a flyover bridge to connect the two parks. The new fields would also feature synthetic turf that would allow for more tournaments.

“We’ve already outgrown Cownie Soccer Park today. We have to rest those natural grass fields because there is so much use and they are built at a high level to maintain. We have Drake University, Grand View University playing there. We host semi-pro games there, we host the boys and girls high school championships there. We have a lot going on out there on those 12 fields,” said Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page.

The project would cost $30 million to complete. According to the study on the project, the expansion could pay for itself by making up for tournaments Des Moines is losing to bigger cities.