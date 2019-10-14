× Dedication Monday for Memorial Highway Honoring Iowa Submarine Veterans

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A group known as United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated has announced a ceremony for a new memorial highway to honor Iowa military veterans who served on submarines.

The Submarine Veterans Memorial Highway route begins at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown and proceeds along Highway 330 to Des Moines.

The dedication of the memorial highway will take place at the Iowa Veteran’s Home at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Iowa Submarine Veterans will also be honored at a re-dedication ceremony for the S-36 Memorial in Des Moines at the State Capitol complex at 3:00 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is expected to appear at the Des Moines event.