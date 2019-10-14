× Fort Dodge Considers Improvements to Welcome Silo Mural Visitors

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge City Council is considering plans to upgrade Loomis Park as a welcoming spot for those coming to visit the new Fort Dodge Grain Silo Mural. This giant artwork was finished around a year ago, and since then have been a draw for visitors, photographers, and drone operators.

“It’s not unusual to come down to this area see cars parked in random areas, and people walking around, trying to get over to the silos,” said Fort Dodge Mayor, Matt Bemrich. “We think adding the feature of a parking lot and some additional walking trails around it, is going to really enhance people’s opportunity to come enjoy the space.”

Bemrich said the new Loomis Park improvements would be tied into the Fort Dodge Bike Trail system.

“With the popularity of the silos now and people traveling quite a distance to come here to check them out, we thought marrying up the opportunity with the recreational trails in the silos, was a great synergy,” said Bemrich. “So we’re going to take that synergy, and invest some great dollars, as well as some dollars that were donated.”

Bemrich said the improvements will also include lighting up the mural silos at night, and putting trails around the silos, and some shrubs and landscape to make the area more appealing.

The whole project is part of a bigger effort to make this area of town more appealing. The City hired an artist to paint the mural, after considering other improvements, including tearing down the silos.