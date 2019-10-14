× Fort Dodge Murder Suspect Fights Use of Video Clip

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Attorneys of the man charged in the October 2nd death of a Fort Dodge Pastor have filed to prevent some evidence on subpoena in the case. Joshua Pendleton is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with an alleged assault outside a Fort Dodge Church.

Attorneys are trying to prevent subpoenas filed after the defendant was indicted. They expressed in court the subpoena could lead to use of a video clip of Pendleton during his initial court appearance. The legal team was concerned this video could violate attorney client privilege.

Killed in the incident was Pastor Al Henderson, well-known in the community, and as a chaplain to the Fire Department, and servant to Police, Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Department, as well as emergency medical personnel, in times of crisis or need.

No word on when the motions will be ruled on.