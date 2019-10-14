ISU Professor Breaks Down Tentative Trade Deal with China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Trump announced a big trade agreement with China on Friday. He says the deal will dramatically boost U.S. agriculture exports.

The President said "They were purchasing 16 or 17 billion at the highest point, and that will be brought up to 40 billion to 50 billion so I'd suggest the farmers have to go immediately and buy more land and get bigger tractors."

That is welcome news for Iowa farmers struggling during a trade and tariff war with China. But many are cautiously optimistic. The Iowa Soybean Association wrote in a statement, "Knowing that well have improved market opportunities for the soybeans were harvesting is good for morale and prices. Now lets follow through and get an agreement inked."

Chad Hart is an Associate Professor of Economics at Iowa State University and a crop markets specialist. He is also a partner in "Farm Risk" a firm that develops insurance products for farmers. He said it's hard to determine the impact of the deal until all the details are hammered out.