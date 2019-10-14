× Teen Wanted in Fort Dodge Homicide Investigation Arrested in Georgia

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge teenager wanted in the shooting death of a South Dakota man last week is now in custody.

Fort Dodge police say Damion Chavez, 19, was arrested yesterday in Georgia. Iowa prosecutors are currently working to extradite him back to Webster County. He will be charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery.

Police say Chavez shot-and-killed 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub of Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday night in Fort Dodge. Police believe the men were meeting for a drug transaction when Chavez killed Yaqoub.

A 16-year-old male is also facing charges of Aiding and Abetting Robbery. His name is not being released.

The shooting happened around 8:00 pm on Friday in the 1400 Block of A Street West. When officers arrived they found Yaqoub lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by EMTs at the scene.