2 Teens Charged in Shooting Death of Des Moines Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of a Des Moines man.

Gregory Hampton, 18, of Des Moines, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Adam Ismail, 18, of Des Moines is also charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 1600 block of 9th Street on Oct. 10 on a report of shots fired. Officers found 23-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim of Des Moines suffering from gunshot wounds inside the front door of the building.

Des Moines Police say a probation officer was the first to the scene and performed CPR on Ibrahim until he was taken to a Des Moines hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

