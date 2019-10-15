Governor Tours Public-Private Partnership in Eagle Grove Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds visited Eagle Grove on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at projects to improve the downtown of the community.

The governor visited the site of a building being remodeled using a Iowa Economic Development Authority Grant, plus the owner used tax credits to get the project going, as a part of a public-private partnership.

“Taking a 1922 Ford dealership and rehabbing it into six upper story apartments some outdoor community space as well as a commercial storefront,” said Bryce Davis, Eagle Grove city manager.

The city is also working with another DNR grant on a building owned by the city.

“It’s for asbestos inspection and mitigation as well as little bit of renovation to make the building a little bit more useful for our needs,” said Davis.

“I’m excited that we're able to maintain that public-private partnership,” said Eagle Grove Mayor Sandy McGrath. "This is a community that is wonderful at working together, seeing the vision for the future and not ever using the word quit.”

The governor stopped by a business selling furniture downtown. Jim Christ, of Christ Furniture, said he excited by all the development going on the make the downtown better, but he is still concerned about the high cost of health care.

“Seventy-one years in business in Eagle Grove. We’re just thrilled to have her here and be able to show there’s life in small town Iowa," said Christ.

“This is a story that we want to see repeated in small communities all across the state,” said Reynolds. “It’s incredible the public-private partnerships that they are putting together and all the hard work they put together to grow and expand and invest in their community.”